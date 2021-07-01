Morning Start: The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 56.7 C

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s another hot one today, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms also thrown into the mix.

Fun fact: The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 56.7 C

On Sept. 13, 1922, the town of El Azizia in Libya recorded a high of 58 C, which was long considered the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

However, following an investigation by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 2011, this record was deemed illegitimate. The group cited five major concerns with the record:

Potentially problematical instrumentation

A probable new and inexperienced observer at the time of observation

Unrepresentative microclimate of the observation site

Poor correspondence of the extreme to other locations

Poor comparison to subsequent temperature values recorded at the site.

The WMO assessment then concluded that the highest recorded temperature on the planet was at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913, when temperatures reached a record high of 56.7 C.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

There are some nice things Calvin and Allyson Reich enjoy about living on Vernon’s Middleton Mountain.

One of them is the couple’s rooftop patio.

It’s where the Reichs like to have their morning coffee. Or an evening drink with snacks. A place to chat and enjoy the stunning view with their dog, Jake.

It is not, however, the greatest of places to lock the spouse and dog by accident, then leave for work, as Calvin did Tuesday morning, June 29.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Have you ever seen a talking dog before?

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now