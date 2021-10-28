Morning Start: The most expensive plate of french fries costs $200

Good morning and happy Thursday! Rain is in the forecast for today and tomorrow, but we’ve got a weekend full of sunshine ahead of us.

Fun fact: The most expensive plate of french fries costs $200

Serendipty3, a restaurant based in Manhattan, N.Y., added a plate of french fries to their menu that costs $200 US (roughly $247 CAD), earning the dish the Guinness World Record of the most expensive french fries.

The recipe includes:

Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes

Dom Perignon Champagne

J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar

Batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France

Guerande Truffle Salt

Truffle oil

Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese

Shaved black summer truffles from Italy

Truffle butter

Organic A2 A2 100 per cent grass-fed cream from Jersey Cows

Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for three months

23k edible gold dust

To top it off, the fries are served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate, which comes with a matching bowl carrying Mornay dipping sauce.

In case you missed it

A Kelowna man is honouring his late wife with a generous donation and a plea during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Walley Lightbody, a retired Okanagan lawyer, recently made a generous donation of $106,000 to the BC Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer research and help breast cancer patients with medication.

He said he wanted to help others who were suffering from breast cancer and spare their families from the sadness of losing them to the disease.

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

