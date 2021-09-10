Morning Start: The oldest person ever lived to 122 years old

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Despite today’s high of 26 C, temperatures are projected to be on the downward trend starting Saturday.

Fun fact: The oldest person ever lived to 122 years old

Jeanne Louise Calment of France was born on Feb. 21, 1875, around 14 years before the Eiffel Tower was constructed and some 15 years before the dawn of cinema.

According to Guinness World Records, Calment’s diet consisted of olive oil (which she also rubbed on her skin), a glass of wine here and there, nearly 1 kg of chocolate each week and cigarettes — she smoked from the age of 21 and quit when she was 117. She took up fencing at the age of 85, and was able to walk on her own just before reaching 115 years old.

She died at the age of 122 years old, at a nursing home in Arles, France on Aug. 4, 1997.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In case you missed it:

An investigation has commenced into the death of a woman in the waiting room of the ER at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The death of the 70-year-old woman occurred on Wednesday morning after she had been waiting for several hours to be seen by medical staff.

It is not known what caused her death.

Trending on TikTok:

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

