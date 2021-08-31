Morning Start: Vacuums used to be horse-drawn

The Roomba vacuum cleaner by iRobot Corp. is seen in Boston on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2007. Nearly five years after rolling onto the market, the Roomba vacuum cleaner has undergone a ground-up redesign that has endowed the otherwise-brainy robot with the smarts to overcome rug tassels and electrical cords. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Good morning and a happy Tuesday to you.

Expect some clouds and showers, as well as cooler weather throughout the Okanagan-Shuswap area. Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and clouds, and some showers, for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Here’s to hoping those showers will help some of the Interior’s wildfires.

Fun fact: The first vacuum cleaners were so big it had to be carted around by horses

Invented in 1901, British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth — better known for his suspension bridge designs at the time — launched a machine he designed to suck up dirt through a filter.

The machine was a large, horse-drawn, gasoline-powered unit that had to be parked outside of the house. Long hoses were then fed into the house through the windows, with the unit sucking up the dirt and keeping it inside until it was emptied.

Before Booth’s creation, vacuum cleaners actually blew dust away, which meant it still stayed in the air and in the house. Other inventors refined Booth’s vacuum, but the principle remained the same: the machine sucked up dust in order to clean.

The machine has been refined so much that now, we even have vacuums that can be programmed to clean on their own.

In case you missed it: B.C. COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinics continue into September

The province’s drop-in vaccination clinic program is set to continue until September, while some large urban clinics wind down where they’ve delivered two doses to three-quarters of people aged 12 and older.

Currently, the city lists more than 120 drop-in clinics around B.C., either operating or set up for dates in early September.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced more than four out of five new cases in August have been among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

This Kelowna-based video production agency strikes again with a fun ad, this time featuring Costco. One Peak Creative previously created a mock ad for Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin, which actually caught the actor’s attention and approval.

Earlier this year, One Peak got to team up with Reynolds for another mock ad, this time for Mint Mobile.

That’s it for today. Have a wonderful day and stay safe!

