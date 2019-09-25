(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: World’s most valuable comic book?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Today has a bit of everything weather-wise in the Okanagan, while our neighbours to the south are dealing with a political windstorm. An impeachment inquiry against President Trump has officially been mobilized by House leader Nancy Pelosi.

Fun Fact of the day:

Today is comic book day, and people on Twitterare sharing their personal favourites.

Comic books might just be the poster boy of collectors’ items, so it’s natural to wonder how much value the most expensive comic book holds. The answer?

What was once worth one dime is now worth 32 million of them. Even for Superman’s first comic book, that’s some serious value appreciation.

It’s fitting that we appreciate Superman on this 25th day of September, as it’s also the birthday of the late Christopher Reeve, who played the super hero icon to critical acclaim in the 1978 film, Superman.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s a great start to the day with mainly sunny skies this morning, but don’t get too excited. The weather is expected to get progressively worse as the day goes on, with afternoon clouds and evening rain.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Though U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been among the most reserved Democrats when it comes to impeachment, the straw that broke the camel’s back appears to have been Trump’s suspected dealings with the Ukrainian government. Yesterday she announced the impeachment probe was on, and only time will tell whether Trump in fact attempted to seek help from a foreign government for his reelection, abusing his presidential powers.

READ MORE: Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’

Video of the day:

Is there any occupation dogs aren’t capable of? Kudos to this canine for breaking yet another glass ceiling.

WATCH: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

