Most of downtown Vernon without power

BC Hydro is reporting an object on the wires caused the power outage

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers in Vernon are in the dark Wednesday night after an object interfered with wires.

The affected area includes north of 14th Avenue to west of Silver Star Road to south of Highway 97.

Kal Tire Place was also without power leaving hockey fans on edge as the Vernon Vipers were on the ice for game four against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks during the BCHL conference semifinals.

Viper fans were shocked after the arena went dark at about 7:30 p.m.

Vernon’s home team was hoping for a comeback after the Silverbacks emerged as the winner in game three taking a 2-1 series lead.

However, Kal Tire Place was able to quickly restore power, yet for the rest of the BC Hydro customers it’s unclear when the lights will turn back on.

Crews have reportedly been assigned to the incident.

Kal Tire Place has an emergency generator system that provides backup sound and light power in case of a power failure.

