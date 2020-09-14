Moth population normal in North Okanagan

Nope, there isn’t more moths this year than others say North Okanagan wildlife expert

It may seem like there’s an abundance of moths in the North Okanagan this year. Like, never-before-seen numbers of the light-loving creature.

But, assures Vernon’s wildlife expert, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“It’s the fall season, they’re all over the place,” said Pete Wise of Wise Wildlife Control Service. “This is nothing new, I see it all the time.”

There have been several social media posts from residents asking if there are more moths than usual, and one Vernon business off 29th Street had its outside wall lacquered with the insect Sunday morning, Sept. 13.

“They’ve been there hanging around the light since nighttime, and they don’t fly in the daylight because, if they do, they’ll get picked off by the birds,” said Wise.

There are approximately 160,000 species of moths, according to britannica.com, and orkin.com says moths typically have two pairs of wings covered in scales. They have a coiled proboscis and large compound eyes, and will vary dramatically in appearance and size depending on species. Some are massive, others are tiny.

Certain species of moths are brilliant with metallic colours while others are drab in browns or grey.


