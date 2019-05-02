Big Trout Lake First Nation in northern Ontario. (Google Maps)

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

A mother and four children have died following a house fire in a northern Ontario First Nation, officials said Thursday.

The blaze broke out at a home on Thursday morning, said a spokesman for the chief and council of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

READ MORE: Homicide team takes over single-car crash that killed three in South Surrey

Sam McKay said the victims were a single mother and four of her children — aged six, seven, nine and 12.

“Most everybody is in shock right now,” he said. “It’s devastating for everybody.”

The woman had another older daughter who was away when the blaze broke out, McKay said, adding that three of her children were adopted.

Investigators had not yet arrived at the scene by Thursday afternoon, McKay said, so there was no word on what caused the fire.

He said everyone in the community of about 1,000 people is affected by the loss.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation said a team of crisis and support workers will be sent to the community, which is also known as Big Trout Lake.

“We were saddened to learn of the tragedy this morning and our prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire community during this difficult time,” Fiddler said in a statement. ”This is a devastating loss for the community.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Mounties, sheriff’s office nab wanted man
Next story
Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Festival entry staged by Asparagus theatre group

The comedy follows a number of odd occurences in a sleepy town.

Four from Vernon-based Kings go in WHL Bantam draft

Two defencemen, two forwards from B.C. bronze medalists chosen in first nine rounds

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

Vernon war memorial vandalized

Someone defaced and removed letters from B.C. Dragoons plaques in Vernon’s Linear Park

Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated

The new temporary facility will be operational prior to the May long weekend.

Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

Premier John Horgan said taxes aren’t the reason for cost increases

Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

The incident occured near Highway 23S junction

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

Air Canada grants ‘small concession’ for Okanagan flight schedules

Air Canada announced revised flight schedule to previuosly announced changes

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

We for She event inspires Penticton students to lead bold careers

Student organizers say it’s important for youth to learn about inequality to change society

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike will not return in 2019

Most Read