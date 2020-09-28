Motorcycle rider identified following fatal crash in Peachland

Friends and family are coming forward to identify the man killed in Sunday’s motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Peachland.

Riki Green took to social media to announce the death of her brother Michael Odenbach, after the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding struck a red Chevrolet pickup that had entered Highway 97 from Hardy Street.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same without Mike. Mike was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. Mike always had a joke to share and loved to laugh,” she said.

Odenbach was in his 40’s and the owner of Western Star Auctions.

Facebook filled with condolences for Odenbach’s family on Monday, as many remembered him as a great man who would be deeply missed.

RCMP is currently looking for witnesses to the Sept. 27 crash.

Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) in Kelowna has assumed conduct of the investigation and is seeking additional witnesses, including anyone that may have dash camera video of the collision or the driving behaviour of the southbound motorcycle prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to contact COTS in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 or email:Samantha.Audley@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash