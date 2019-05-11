Newton

Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Surrey

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

A 53-year-old man is dead following a hit and run involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Surrey.

Officers received multiple reports that “a motorcycle had been struck by a pickup truck” on King George Boulevard, near 73rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Surrey RCMP said in a news release early Saturday morning.

Police said the man was thrown off his motorcycleand the driver of the pickup truck “fled the scene.”

Surrey RCMP said the truck was described as “an older white pickup.”

King George Boulevard, between 72nd and 74th avenues, was closed for a period of time, but had reopened as of 2:53 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Surrey RCMP are now looking for dash-cam video, witnesses of the collision, or witnesses who saw “an older white pickup either approaching or fleeing” from the crash.

People can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.

