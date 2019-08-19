A motorcyclist was involved in a crash on Westside Road Sunday afternoon. (Darlene Lynn photo)

Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash

Air ambulance assists while motorists face lengthy delays

Air ambulance was flown in to assist in a crash involving a motorcyclist on Westside Road Sunday afternoon.

DriveBC reports Westside Road was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic around 4:45 p.m. between Marys Emerald Bay Road and Skookum Mine Road for .7 kilometres (east of West Kelowna).

“Traffic was backed up both ways for miles and miles,” said Darlene Lynn, who was commuting on the road and said the incident took place around 3 p.m.

She reports that a car was turning on Emerald Bay Road and the motorcycle was passing.

“So sad. Helicopter came and was in the field for a long time when they worked on the injured person on his Harley, I believe.”

Three ambulances also transported injured passengers from the car, according to Lynn.

“It took about three hours to have vehicles moving in both directions.”

A crash on Westside Road Sunday afternoon caused lengthy delays for motorists in both directions. (Darlene Lynn photo)

