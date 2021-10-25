One Water Street. (Contributed)

One Water Street. (Contributed)

Mounties on scene after woman falls from downtown Kelowna tower, dies

The incident happened just before 10 a.m., woman pronounced dead on scene

Police are on scene after a woman fell from a balcony of a downtown Kelowna condo and died on Monday morning, Oct. 25.

Mounties were called to One Water Street, a 36-storey residential tower at the corner of Clement Avenue and Ellis Street, at 10 a.m., pronouncing the woman dead on scene.

“We are in the beginning of the process of conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy, but at this time we do not believe criminality is involved,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

A witness told Black Press Media the woman fell from the 29th floor of the building.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation to determine how the woman died.

READ MORE: Cops, coroner investigating fatal downtown Kelowna collision

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Lake Country borrowing $8.8M for wastewater treatment
Next story
5 Vernon and area schools vandalized overnight

Just Posted

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)
Spallumcheen murder matter returns to court in November

Vandals spray painted anti-mask messages on Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary school, as pictured Monday, Oct. 25. (Shandel Dyck photo)
5 Vernon and area schools vandalized overnight

Vandals spray painted anti-mask messages on Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary school, as pictured Monday, Oct. 25. (Shandel Dyck photo)
Anti-mask graffiti spray-painted at Lumby school

The Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department has received numerous calls relating to burn piles ignited in the area. (Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department, Facebook photo)
Burn piles south of Salmon Arm prompting calls to fire department