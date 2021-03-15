Mounties search for suspects after man stabbed in Kamloops park

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation

A stabbing occurred in McDonald Park in North Kamloops in the wee hours of Sunday (March 14), but the victim is not co-operating with the police investigation.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy Durand said police were called at 1:10 a.m. with a report of a stabbing.

Durand said a man was assaulted and stabbed by two other men, the descriptions of which are sparse.

One suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans, while the second suspect was wearing dark clothing.

“This is believed to be a targeted attack and the victim is not co-operating in the police investigation,” Durand said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-7785.

