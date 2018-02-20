MP Michelle Rempel to speak at Conservative riding association event in Vernon

(Courtesy of the Conservative Party of Canada)

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Riding Association will be welcoming the Honourable Michelle Remple, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Nosehill, when they host a dinner in Vernon Friday night.

Rempel currently serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship- a role in which she has been a strong voice for human rights and the protection of Yazidi ethnic minorities facing genocide.

During her seven-year tenure as a Member of Parliament, Rempel has also worked extensively in economic development and modernization as the Minister of State for Western Economic Diversification.

Local Member of Parliament Mel Arnold will also attend the event.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

Tickets are available at www.nosca.ca

