The clock reads one minute to midnight as Liberal MPs Brenda Shanahan, left, Randeep Sarai, Ramesh Sangha and Darrell Samson rise to vote during a marathon voting session as it continues into the night in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Members of Parliament are continuing their marathon voting session as opposition parties protest the Trudeau government’s efforts to shut down any further investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Liberal majority shot down a Conservative motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to let former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testify more fully about her allegation that she was improperly pressured to drop a criminal prosecution of the Montreal-based engineering giant.

The motion was defeated by a vote of 161-134.

That set the stage for a Conservative-sponsored filibuster Wednesday night, requiring 257 separate votes on items in the government’s spending estimates.

Former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott is adding more fuel to the fire in an interview with Maclean’s magazine.

She says in the interview that there’s “much more to the story that should be told.”

Philpott resigned from cabinet over the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy earlier this month.

Since any vote involving government spending is automatically considered a confidence vote, Liberals were required to be out in force to avoid potential defeat of the government.

The voting could theoretically last 36 hours, but the Conservatives have only to keep it going until just after 10 a.m. today to scrub the remainder of the parliamentary day.

READ MORE: Liberal-dominated justice committee ends SNC-Lavalin probe amid opposition howls

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Full House’ to big house in college scheme? Experts differ
Next story
Court case begins for Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to Trump critics

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in Vernon

Vernonites up early Thursday were able to see the sun rising over the valley, the moon still in the sky.

Beware of mail thieves during tax season

RCMP remind residents to be diligent during tax season as mail theft tends to increase.

UPDATE: Road reopened after landslide

City crews have cleared Okanagan Bench Row Road of debris.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey prepares to release sophomore album

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

South Okanagan to host major national golf event

The Osoyoos Golf Club hosts the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

Most Read