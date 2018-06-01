MPs meet in Vernon to exam local healthcare

Healthcare stakeholders from the North-Okanagan Shuswap gathered in Vernon June 1

The challenges facing healthcare in the North Okanagan are felt throughout Canada.

Healthcare stakeholders from the North-Okanagan Shuswap gathered in Vernon June 1 to share local perspectives on Canadian healthcare with MP Mel Arnold and the honourable Dr. Kellie Leitch, MP for Simcoe-Grey.

With Leitch preparing to introduce a bill in Parliament that strengthens the Canada Health Act, the meeting provided an opportunity to hear local experiences and gain input on the strengths and weaknesses of Canada’s medical system.

“I was very pleased with the turnout and the discussion here in Vernon today,” said Leitch. “What I heard was similar to what I have been hearing from medical professionals and patients across the country. There may be specific regional challenges, but overall people are saying that wait times are too long, there needs to be more accountability and that changes are needed to how we do healthcare in Canada.”

Arnold stated he was pleased to hear from various voices on the state of healthcare in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, and explore ways stakeholders can work together to develop strategies that improve the quality of care for local residents.

“Some challenges facing healthcare in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are common to communities across Canada while others are more specific to our region,” said Arnold. “Today’s meeting strengthened my understanding of the needs and priorities for healthcare in our region and I appreciate Leitch and all the local representatives for taking the time to participate in this important discussion.”

Attendees who joined in on the conversation included physicians, nurses, healthcare advocates and representatives from organizations such as the Shuswap Hospital Foundation and Shuswap Hospice.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Researcher suggests ‘poopsicle’ theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces
Next story
Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

Just Posted

MPs meet in Vernon to exam local healthcare

Healthcare stakeholders from the North-Okanagan Shuswap gathered in Vernon June 1

Painting given to Vernon woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

Coldstream resident honoured for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

Two victims confirmed in North Westside fire

RCMP say two people died in house fire May 21

Graduation inspires Okanagan College student

Kelowna student Jennifer Meyer wants to make global and local impact

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans reminds everyone to call their emergency line whenever an animal is in trouble

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

Most Read