Mr Mikes donates $500 to Vernon charity

NexusBC Community Resource Centre chosen as Deeds Well Done campaign recipient

Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual has awarded NexusBC Community Resource Centre with $500 and a celebratory dinner following the seventh annual Deeds Well Done campaign, which ran throughout December.

NexusBC Community Resource Centre provides a number of employment-related services to those residing in the North Okanagan. ITs programs and services include those for job seekers, employers, seniors and those seeking volunteer opportunities. NexusBC also hosts the annual job fair in Vernon.

In its seventh year, the restaurant donated $22,000 to local charities across 44 communities countrywide. The funds were gifted to organizations nominated by local clientele.

The company said its donated $100,000 since 2013.

Mr Mikes Vernon’s general manager Peter Rohmer said this fundraiser is a great opportunity to tailor a corporation’s donations.

Normally, Rohmer said, it’s common to see business collecting food for the food bank, or collecting donations for national charities, but this campaign allowed Vernonites to nominate local charities that would benefit a great deal from the generous monetary donation.

Nominations were accepted until Dec. 31, 2019, and guests who took the time to nominate a business received a $25 gift card to the restaurant.

“It’s really a win-win,” Rohmer said.

Rohmer said this contest is unique as it allows for guest interaction and provides opportunities for “super small, never head of charities with no website,” the opportunity to win some money.

