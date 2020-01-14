Mr Mikes donates $500 to Vernon charity

NexusBC Community Resource Centre chosen as Deeds Well Done campaign recipient

Mr Mikes Steakhouse Casual has awarded NexusBC Community Resource Centre with $500 and a celebratory dinner following the seventh annual Deeds Well Done campaign, which ran throughout December.

NexusBC Community Resource Centre provides a number of employment-related services to those residing in the North Okanagan. ITs programs and services include those for job seekers, employers, seniors and those seeking volunteer opportunities. NexusBC also hosts the annual job fair in Vernon.

In its seventh year, the restaurant donated $22,000 to local charities across 44 communities countrywide. The funds were gifted to organizations nominated by local clientele.

The company said its donated $100,000 since 2013.

Mr Mikes Vernon’s general manager Peter Rohmer said this fundraiser is a great opportunity to tailor a corporation’s donations.

Normally, Rohmer said, it’s common to see business collecting food for the food bank, or collecting donations for national charities, but this campaign allowed Vernonites to nominate local charities that would benefit a great deal from the generous monetary donation.

Nominations were accepted until Dec. 31, 2019, and guests who took the time to nominate a business received a $25 gift card to the restaurant.

“It’s really a win-win,” Rohmer said.

Rohmer said this contest is unique as it allows for guest interaction and provides opportunities for “super small, never head of charities with no website,” the opportunity to win some money.

READ MORE: Mr Mikes Vernon to recognize local charities with $500

READ MORE: GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in Coldstream

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whose boat is this boat on Okanagan Lake?
Next story
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

Just Posted

Vernon teams to compete at BC Curling Championships

Men’s and women’s championships to take place in Cranbrook Jan. 28 to Feb. 2

Mr Mikes donates $500 to Vernon charity

NexusBC Community Resource Centre chosen as Deeds Well Done campaign recipient

GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in Coldstream

Conservation officers say bears should re-den due to low temperatures

Pot shops greenlit by Vernon council

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line needs you to answer the call

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Biologist wants to save Slocan Valley tree that’s likely bear den

Wayne McCrory wants industry to move a planned road

Whose boat is this boat on Okanagan Lake?

Boat frozen in place on lake south of Summerland

Freezing cold stresses need of drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

People without housing keep moving to stay warm, someone freezing a possibility

Take a bite into all the Okanagan has to offer

Dine Around Okanagan is back and ready to please your tastebuds

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

The lockdown lasted between 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

Most Read