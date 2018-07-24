Mt. Eneas wildfire near Peachland 1,793 hectares

“It was really good. A really good day on the fires.”

The Mt. Eneas wildfire, near Peachland, is holding at an estimated 1,793 hectares and is still considered out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service said Monday night that 124 firefighters were on scene at the start of the week to work to extinguish the blaze along with heavy equipment, and air support.

“There has been a lot of positive work on all of the fires in the Okanagan Complex,” said BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Noelle Kekula said Monday evening. “It was really good. A really good day on the fires.”

The fire was significantly smaller going into the weekend, but it was intentionally expanded as part of a larger plan to gain control over the blaze that was sparked by lightning last week.

Glen Burgess, incident commander for the Okanagan complex of wildfires told media Sunday afternoon that BC Wildfire intentionally increased the size of the Mount Eneas fire, forcing it to join with the nearby Munro Forest Service Road Wildfire wildfire.

“The plume of smoke can be unnerving,” said Burgess, explaining that it was a choice between doing it themselves, under their own terms, or waiting for it to happen uncontrollably when an inevitable wind blew the fire up.

“The objective was to remove that fuel at our time when the weather was co-operating,” said Burgess.

“Things have gone well and we didn’t have anything go unexpectedly,” said Burgess.

Moving forward temperatures are expected to rise, though and that may present challenges.

