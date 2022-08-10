Drive BC map of impacted area

Drive BC map of impacted area

Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice

Highway 1 is closed after a mudslide covered both lanes at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 10.

The highway was hit by several flash floods which triggered the erosion.

The mudslide has blocked the highway between junction Highway 12 and junction Highway 8 for 35.6 km , from Spences Bridge to Lytton.

tweet

Drive BC has listed the event as major.

Detours are not available at this time.

pic

Heavy rain south of Spences Bridge caused the flooding and mudslide.

The Fraser Canyon is currently under a thunderstorm watch with incoming weather that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

This comes after BC Wildfire declares that the Nohomin Creek Wildfire, near Lytton has been downgraded from a wildfire of note.

More to come.

READ MORE: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Teen girl missing in Kelowna

Just Posted

Instructor Kyle Kooger (right) introduces a new four-day, high-energy basketball camp called Rise Basketball. The camp runs Aug. 15-18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at Vernon Christian School for players of all levels entering Grades 4-8. (riseathletiicsandrehab.com)
New Vernon hoops camps Rises to challenge players

Richard Chambers, Vernon Pickleball Association tournament committee chair (from left); Cara Arding, Pickleball Depot owner; Leah Peebles, Pickleball Depot; and Brent Bolin, VPA vice-president, prepare for the first Rally in the Valley pickleball tournament Aug. 12-14 at the National Bank Financial Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex on Okanagan Landing Road. (Anne Longley photo)
Vernon pickleball complex serves up dilly of a tourney

The lookout at the top of SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
SilverStar shines under snow in support of Vernon nature centre

The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after woman complained her leg was injured by Nanaimo RCMP officers while she was being apprehended in mid March. (File Photo)
RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in death of Vernon man