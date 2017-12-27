Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Reports of between eight and 10 vehicles were involved near Crystal Waters Road north of Kelowna

UPDATE: Traffic is moving following a major accident between Kelowna and Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Highway 97 just north of Crystal Waters road.

“It is a messy highway right now,” said Suzie Thomas, who got stuck in the backed up traffic on her way from Kelowna to Enderby. Thomas also encountered an accidents between Vernon and Armstrong involving a truck in the ditch.

Reports of another accident came in at 4:45 a.m. on Highway 6 towards Lumby.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution on the roads and highways.

Newstips can be forwarded to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

…………………………………….

Emergency crews are being called to what appears to be a major accident north of Lake Country on Highway 97.

Early reports have as many as eight vehicles involved in the accident which occurred about 2 p.m. this afternoon on Highway 97 just north of Crystal Waters road.

Reports indicate there was at least one semi-truck involved in the accident as well and the southbound lane of Highway 97 is now closed off for crews to deal with the accident.

There are reports that traffic is now moving.

Crews from Vernon, Lake Country and Kelowna have been dispatched to the scene.

A reporter is on scene.

If you have information, or see news happening, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A major motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of Lake Country Dec. 27, 2017.

Previous story
Vernon home ablaze Wednesday morning
Next story
Top 10 videos of 2017

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Reports of between eight and 10 vehicles were involved near Crystal Waters Road north of Kelowna

Vernon man a millionaire

Best Christmas present ever for 32-year-old

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Barn lost in Enderby fire

No machinery or animals lost in Christmas Eve blaze

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

More than 300 celebrate at community Christmas dinner in Vernon

Together for Christmas organizers say same time, same place next year

Trott back in Vipers den

The Vernon Vipers received a pretty sweet late stocking stuffer in veteran d-man Cameron Trott

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field

Cold temperatures cause engine troubles for Shuswap pilot

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Most Read