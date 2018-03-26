Multiple bike thefts over weekend

Vernon business and residents reeling over being ripped off

A brazen bike theft is grinding a Vernon business’ gears.

Olympia Cycle and Ski reports that one of its rental bikes was stolen Sunday.

“Somebody cut the lock outside the shop and nabbed one of our 2017 Glory2 rental bikes, size medium,” said Riley Coble, in a social media post.

With security footage of the incident, Olympia has shared a photo of the suspect (attached) and is hoping the public can help identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-542-9684.

A nearby Vernon resident also reports the theft of two bikes from his Harwood-area home Friday night.

The owner’s garage was broken into and a 2016 Norco Sight C7.1 large was stolen as well as a 2013 Norco Sight Alloy medium.

