Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Armstrong elementary

Pictures of the bear have been posted on the Armstrong Community Forum frequently

Black bear spotted on Highland Park Avenue on May 22. (Jeff Taylor - Facebook)

A black bear has been spotted near Highland Park Avenue, approximately one kilometre away from Highland Park Elementary School.

“Bear is back in Highland Park Avenue area again,” said Jeff Taylor, who posted his sighting on the Armstrong Community Forum Wednesday.

A black bear, supposedly the same one, was also spotted in the Highland Park area on May 20, May 18 and May 17.

Armstrong residents have been posting pictures and videos of the bear to the Armstrong Community Forum on Facebook frequently.

Black bear spotted in Armstrong on May 18. (Sarah Lynne Braddick - Facebook)

Black bear spotted in Highland Park Subdivision on May 17. (Iya Maksymchuk-Taylor - Facebook)

