The annual Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention is taking place in Vancouver from Sept. 23-27, 2019. (UBCM)

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Mayors and councillors at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention voted strongly against foreign sponsorship of the annual event.

The non-binding vote was held Wednesday morning at the convention in Vancouver and comes amid worsening relations between China and Canada.

Forty-five per cent “strongly disagreed” with allowing foreign sponsorship while 19 per cent simply disagreed. Just 24 per cent agreed and “strongly” agreed.

At the heart of the matter is one of the convention’s annual receptions, which has been sponsored and hosted by the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China since 2013.

The Chinese government gives the UBCM $6,000 to host the reception.

Many city officials have said they will boycott this year’s reception, which is scheduled for Wednesday evening. Among them are Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, Delta Mayor George Harvie and White Rock’s city council.

The vote Wednesday was a “straw poll,” said sponsorship review panel chair Frank Leonard, but will affect the panel’s decision. The panel will present its findings to the UBCM executive early next year and those could determine if the the Chinese reception continues.

READ MORE: Delta mayor joins push against Chinese reception at B.C. mayors’ convention

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students call for climate change in the Okanagan and far beyond
Next story
Artists to paint downtown Vernon buildings, vistas

Just Posted

North Okanagan emergency services on display

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP host second annual event Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Polson Park

Okanagan restaurants to raise funds for Amanda Todd Legacy

WINGS to spotlight mental health and stigma with October campaign

Vernon council discretionary grants available

City taking applications from groups and organizations until Oct. 31

Vernon library to host sustainable energy forum

The free forum on Oct. 5 will set the groundwork for an Okanagan sustainable energy task force

Tickets still available for Vernon fundraising dance

Event held in memory of Ruth Blencoe to raise funds for revival of the Christmas Lunch event

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Owner of Shawnigan company says vaping industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Evacuation alert lifted, worries persist along unstable South Shuswap creek

Residents of Sorrento’s Caen Road along Newsome Creek fear creek bank will collapse

Hergott: The balance of ICBC investigations

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses when ICBC retained investigators go too far

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Most Read