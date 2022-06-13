The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting on Osoyoos Indian Band land on Sunday morning. (File)

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting on Osoyoos Indian Band land on Sunday morning. (File)

Murder on Osoyoos Indian Band land believed targeted: RCMP

Despite life-saving efforts the 61-year-old victim was dead when officers arrived

Officers with Southeast Major Crime Unit are currently investigating an early morning murder on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

The Oliver RCMP called in the major crime unit after responding to the 1000-block of Pineridge Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.

A man had reportedly been shot, and despite life-saving efforts by an associate of the victim, when officers and the ambulance arrived, the 61-year-old man had died.

Investigators are gathering evidence and are being assisted by the Southeast District Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Services and the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional District General Investigation Section.

“The investigation is in the very preliminary stages, and officers will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, a senior investigating officer for BC RCMP Major Crime Services.

“It is far too early to make any concrete determinations but early indications are that this was not a random shooting; however, we will continue to let the evidence guide us as we continue to investigate.”

If you have information about this incident you are asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

