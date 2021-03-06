‘My whole life just went up in smoke’; Fire consumes Okanagan mobile home

RCMP confirmed that there were no injuries due to the fire

Fire ripped through a mobile home on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna on March. 6. (Phil McLachlan - West Kelowna News)

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m.

Further information has surfaced regarding the structure fire in West Kelowna on Saturday.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue, when they arrived at the Paradise Mobile Home Park they found a carport attached to a home on fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Brent Watson said the fire was quickly supressed, but the carport is a total loss, and the home suffered severe damage.

He confirmed no one was living in the home, and the fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE: 1:13 p.m.

Tamara Henwood is thankful no one was hurt in a blaze that ripped through her empty West Kelowna mobile home around noon on Saturday.

She was sleeping in her new house in Kelowna when she received a call from her daughter, saying their former residence was on fire.

Up for sale, the mobile home was unoccupied. Her daughter, who discovered the fire, was taken to the hospital out of precaution. It’s not yet known how the fire started.

“I’m just in complete shock. My whole life just went up in smoke. I had that place for 18 years. I raised my kids in there as a single mom.”

Henwood is thankful she wasn’t sleeping in the home at the time.

“That in itself is a miracle. I’m glad that nobody was hurt; I’m glad my neighbours’ places didn’t burn down.

“Trailers and things are materialistic, you know, they can be replaced, but people can’t.”

ORIGINAL

A fire ripped through a mobile home on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna Saturday.

The mobile home was burned through, but RCMP confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

It is not known what the cause of the fire was.

Multiple units of the West Kelowna Fire Rescue, ambulance, and RCMP attended the scene around noon March 6.

Calls for a report of smoke out of the chimney had come in around noon.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.