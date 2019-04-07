Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

GREATER VERNON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
A native mussel species is creating challenges to keep the milfoil weed under control.
Director Bob Fleming told the Regional District of North Okanagan board April 3 that the provincial government is reluctant to let the Okanagan Basin Water Board rototill the invasive milfoil in certain areas of local lakes because of the Rocky Mountain ridged mussel.
“This means the weeds could keep growing,” said Fleming of milfoil impacting swimmers and boaters.
Fleming added that regional districts may have to lobby the provincial government to find a balance between protecting the ridged mussels and maintaining beaches.
The Rocky Mountain ridged mussel is considered endangered, but Fleming says, “There is evidence that the mussels aren’t endangered.”
