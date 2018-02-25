Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in the Strait of Georgia

The naval vessel HMCS Calgary spilled 30,000 litres of fuel into the Strait of Georgia east of Nanoose Bay yesterday. (Maritime Forces Pacific photo/Twitter)

A naval vessel spilled 30,000 litres of fuel into the Strait of Georgia yesterday.

Maritime Forces Pacific held a press conference Sunday, Feb. 25, at CFB Esquimalt to talk about the spill – which happened Saturday morning east of Nanaimo and Parksville – and the response.

“The HMCS Calgary, sailing in the vicinity of traffic lanes in the Strait of Georgia, reported a spill of approximately 30,000L,” noted a Maritime Forces Pacific press release.

Maritime Forces said it is co-ordinating with Environment Climate Change Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and B.C. Emergency Management and has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the spill.

“A thorough investigation will take place and the results will inform our procedures going forward,” noted the press release.

Maritime Forces Pacific said the Department of National Defence is responsible for the environmental response and cleanup with support from the Canadian Coast Guard.

“The fuel response is still in its initial stages. As the situation progresses, it will become clearer as to the timeline for any required spill cleanup,” the release noted. “As it relates to impact on fisheries or local marine life in the area, at this point, it is too early to tell, but the impact will be evaluated and appropriate actions taken if necessary.”

Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges at Nanoose Bay near Nanaimo are on alert and B.C. Ferries and Harbour Air seaplanes have also been asked to keep an eye out for the spill. Members of the public who have see signs of the spill are asked to call the Regional Joint Operations Centre at 250-363-5848.



