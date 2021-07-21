The 2,300 hectare Winnifred Creek fire east of Cherryville, which has residents on evacuation alert, can be seen from Highway 6, which is closed to the public, along with the Needles Ferry. (Shelly Davies photo)

Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville

Public not permitted in order to keep routes clear for wildfire evacuees

A major route is closed to tourists and commercial traffic to allow evacuees to safely leave due to a wildfire.

Highway east of Cherryville and the Needles Ferry are closed to the public.

Westbound traffic leaving the ferry is free to travel to Cherryville and beyond. Eastbound traffic is closed to the public but open for property owners and residents on the west shore of the ferry.

An evacuation alert has been issued due to the 2,300 hectare Keefer Lake fire east of Cherryville.

Upwards of 170 people in Fauquier have been ordered to leave due to the Octopus Creek fire.

