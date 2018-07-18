Firefighters are working to douse two structure fires on Acacia Crescent. Mark Brett/Western News

Neighbouring houses in Penticton go up in flames

Two Penticton homes engulfed in fire

Penticton firefighters are on the scene of a major fire on the eastern side of the city.

Two neighbouring houses are burning, and are described as fully involved. According to early reports, the fire started in the garage of one of the homes, spread to the residence, then to the neighbour’s home.

Western News photographer Mark Brett is on the scene and reports one of the Acacia Crescent homes is fully engulfed, with flames shooting out of the roof of one of the houses, and explosions can be heard from inside the structure.

He also reports that neighbours had been trying to douse the fire with backyard hoses.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
