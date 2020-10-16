New commercial spaces planned for Vernon’s Anderson Way

The site plan of a commercial development planned for 5450 Anderson Way in Vernon. Developer Hollypark is currently offering presales with possession slated for winter 2021. (Hollypark image)

A planned commercial development will offer the chance to own, rather than lease, a space in Vernon’s busy North End.

A two-building, two-storey project is planned for 5450 Anderson Way, featuring 18 units ranging from 1,322 to 11,436 square feet in size.

The project’s developer, Hollypark, is currently offering presales for the commercial and office units with possession slated for Winter 2021.

Erol Bortucene, director of sales, calls the development a “rare opportunity to invest in brand new retail/office space in Vernon,” adding it’s the “first time ever that units are being offered for sale in the high traffic Anderson Way area.”

The new spaces will be located in the centre of an already burgeoning business area. Neighbouring businesses include the Superstore, Home Depot, Marriott Hotel, Best Western Hotel, Lake City Casino, Starbucks and a number of restaurants.

Prices for the 14 office units range from $420,000 to $596,000, while four larger units are available from $942,480 to $1.1 million.

Bortucene says the project “offers the opportunity for business owners to invest in Vernon’s growing commercial real estate market, while gaining equity, and positioning your business in Vernon’s highly sought after North End.”

For more information, visit andersonway.ca.

Brendan Shykora

