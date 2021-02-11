Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

New COVID-19 case numbers were mostly steady or going down in the North Okanagan-Shuswap during the first week of February, with a couple of exceptions.

In the Vernon health area, new cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 dropped substantially to 18 from 45 the week before.

For the Salmon Arm area, the new cases reported by the BC Centre for Disease Control for Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 plateaued at 26, the same number of new cases from Jan. 24 to 30.

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while Vernon’s include Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

The Enderby health area, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, dropped from seven to three new reported cases, while Armstrong saw a similar drop from seven to four.

Heading upwards was Revelstoke, which saw 19 new cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, an increase from 12 new cases the week before. Because of its relatively small population, that puts Revelstoke in the category of highest average daily rate per 100,000 of population.

The Kamloops health area was also back on the rise, with 161 new cases reported from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, up from 117 during the week of Jan. 24 to 30.

The numbers reported are only totals for the week in question, not the accumulated total for 2021. BCCDC has not yet released the monthly totals for January in the local health areas.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

