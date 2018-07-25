New drop-off for North Okanagan yard waste

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is notifying all customers bringing yard and garden waste to the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility (GVRDF) that the drop-off location has been changed.

Customers are asked to take all loads of yard and garden waste through the weigh scale where they will be directed to the new stockpile location.

There continues to be no charge to drop off yard and garden waste at the GVRDF.

The change to the drop-off location is to ensure customer safety and separation from large equipment while construction preparation of a new facility entrance and yard waste drop-off area is underway.

While the contractors are widening and paving the entrance roads, at least one lane will be open to approach the weigh scale. Traffic control and signage will help direct customers and site visitors to their destination. Some additional waiting in line may occur, but is expected to be minimal.

“We ask that, where possible, our customers use their curbside programs for garbage and recycling, as well as the drop-off depots for recyclables in the Greater Vernon area, so that for the next three months traffic can be minimized at the site,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager, community services.

“Backyard composting and grass mulching are also methods to consider during this time.”

For more information on RDNO solid waste management, please go to www.rdno.ca/swmp.

Residents can also receive instant updates on Waste Management topics by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information please visit www.rdno.ca, or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.



