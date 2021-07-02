New fire reported in Golden area as temperatures soar

57 new fires have been identified in the province in the last 48 hours

The BC Wildfire Dashboard shows the location of all active fires in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The B.C. Wildfire Dashboard is reporting a new fire in the Golden area.

The fire, which was discovered and reported on Thursday, July 1, is estimated to be 2.1 hectares in size. The suspected cause is a lightning strike.

The dashboard says that the fire’s approximate location is close to Moberley Peak, just north of Golden.

BC Wildfire Service is responding to the blaze, calling the terrain ‘steep’ and ‘challenging’. A helicopter is currently bucketing the fire while a rappel crew creates safer access routs.

No structures are immediately threatened.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

The fire reporting number is 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

There are currently 127 active fires in the province, 57 of which are new in the last two days.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

There is currently an open burn ban, as well as a campfire ban in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Category 3 and Category 2 open burning, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation, are prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District and the Selkirk Natural Resource District.

This prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 9, 2021, or until the order is rescinded. Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 open fires within the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must extinguish those fires by the June 25th deadline.

The use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, binary exploding targets, tiki and similar kinds of torches, chimineas, outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating and of air curtain burners in Cariboo, Coastal, Northwest, Prince George and Southeast fire centres are also prohibited.

There are currently no forest use restrictions in effect for the Southeast fire centre.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfires