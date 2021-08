The fire is under one hectare in size and is suspected to be human caused

A new fire has sparked just outside of the Kettle Valley area in Kelowna.

The fire is currently under one hectare in size. Six personnel and two helicopters are currently responding to the fire, according to BC Wildfire Service. The fire is suspected to be human caused.

More to come.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire devastates North Westside homes

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



B.C. Wildfires 2021City of Kelowna