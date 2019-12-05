New fire truck for Okanagan Indian Band fleet

RDNO and OKIB team up to provide better fire protection

Okanagan Indian Band firefighter Ken Cullen (from left), Regional District of North Okanagan Director Bob Fleming, OKIB Fire Chief Dave Lawrence and OKIB firefighter Mike Doherty celebrate the handing over of a new-to-you fire truck. (RDNO)

BX Fire Rescue bought a brand new fire truck and decided instead of putting their old one up for auction, they reached out to the Okanagan Indian Band.

The Regional District of North Okanagan Fire Hall collaborated with the OKIB Fire Department to add the fire truck to its fleet.

RDNO Directors Bob Fleming and Amanda Shatzko subsidized the truck in order to provide better fire protection with the OKIB fire district.

“We are very excited about this, and are thankful that Directors Fleming and Shatzko worked together with us on this purchase,” Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis said. “This is a big step up from our current fire truck and will help our community be well equipped in the event of an emergency.”

Typically when a piece a truck is no longer needed, it is posted on BC Bid and auctioned off to private companies or government agencies.

“It made sense to look at local options for relocating the fire truck instead of putting it out for a province-wide bid,” Director Fleming said, noting there are few things more important than investing in public safety.

“Community safety is of the utmost importance, for us and for our neighbours,” Director Shatzko said. “I am happy that we were able to find a mutually beneficial solution for us and for the OKIB.”

