New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

Automated cart collection rolling out in Vernon this year could bring compost collection on board.

Large rolling carts will start making their way to homes throughout August, ahead of September pickups.

The $1.4-million carts will see homeowners paying $42 per quarter, up from $36.88. Each bin costs approximately $100 and there are 14,000 residential units served in Vernon.

“I’m super excited about this, I’ve been advocating for this for a while,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal said.

The transition to a cart-based system will help facilitate the inclusion of an organics collection stream in the future should council decided to implement this service. Organics collection would also provide the opportunity to transition garbage collection to bi-weekly.

In the meantime, residents will receive one 240-litre cart — which correlates closest to the currently permitted two 100-litre. But one can will also mean that some will have to share. For example, those with basement suites or shared accommodations who are used to having their own bin will share the larger bin.

But the size of the cart could be a little more than some can manoeuvre, Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“That’s a substantial beast to be handling,” he said at Monday’s council meeting April 26.

If household organic pickup is adopted, a container somewhere between 50 and 120 litres would be looked at.

Garbage

