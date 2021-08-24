Fire off Westside Road. (Contributed)

New grass fire sparks on Westside Road

The fire is growing fast and spreading quickly

A grassfire is rapidly growing near Sailview Bay off of Westside Road.

At least three West Kelowna fire stations are attending the blaze that sparked just after 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm for all responding units.

Currently, Westside Road is open to traffic.

A media tour that was attending the White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation zone with the Regional District of Central Okanagan has been asked to turn around and head back to West Kelowna as quickly as possible.

More to come.

