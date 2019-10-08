New hardware for Vernon senior athlete

90-year-old wins big at 55+ BC Games

Larry Chalmers hasn’t let his age slow him down in the slightest.

The 90-year-old Vernon man came to Snap Fitness dripping in medals following the 55+ Seniors Games in Kelowna in September.

Chalmers won gold an silver in various track and field events at the Kelowna games. The experienced athlete has also competed in the Seniors Olympics in Sidney, Australia, and the senior games in Vernon.

“Since moving up to the 90-plus category, Chalmers has had less competition but he carries on his winning ways,” Snap Fitness personal trainer Don MacLeod said.

MacLeod noted Chalmers has maintained his strength through consistent training and exercise through the Senior’s Strength class offered at Snap Fitness.

READ MORE: State of the art loo in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon pee wee Vipers draw with West Kelowna

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford
Next story
Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

Just Posted

Vernon gymnastics club frothing over foam

North Valley Gymnastics Society successfully fills club foam pit after fundraising campaign

New hardware for Vernon senior athlete

90-year-old wins big at 55+ BC Games

Section of Pleasant Valley Road to close Thursday for new water valve

The closure between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival features rich colours, tastes and talents of Diwali in Vernon

Second annual Diwali in Vernon goes Oct. 15-19

Fire Prevention Week sparks safety reminder for Vernon residents

Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practise your escape

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL

Hockey will be back in Cranbrook for the 2020-21 season after the departure of the WHL last March

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Most Read