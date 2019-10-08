New hardware for Vernon senior athlete

Larry Chalmers hasn’t let his age slow him down in the slightest.

The 90-year-old Vernon man came to Snap Fitness dripping in medals following the 55+ Seniors Games in Kelowna in September.

Chalmers won gold an silver in various track and field events at the Kelowna games. The experienced athlete has also competed in the Seniors Olympics in Sidney, Australia, and the senior games in Vernon.

“Since moving up to the 90-plus category, Chalmers has had less competition but he carries on his winning ways,” Snap Fitness personal trainer Don MacLeod said.

MacLeod noted Chalmers has maintained his strength through consistent training and exercise through the Senior’s Strength class offered at Snap Fitness.

