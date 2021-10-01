(Black Press Media file)

(Black Press Media file)

New housing for Indigenous students opens at UBC Okanagan

The new six-storey facility has 220 beds with amenities

For post-secondary students feeling Kelowna’s housing crunch relief is on the way now that a new facility has opened up for on-campus housing.

Skeena Residence is a new six-storey facility, now open for Indigenous students to move into as they start their studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus. The building has 220 beds with amenities such as lounges, study spaces, an activity room and laundry facilities.

“With guaranteed spaces for incoming Indigenous students, improved access to opportunities and better amenities, this project makes post-secondary education more accessible and affordable for Indigenous youth,” Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang said.

Deputy vice-chancellor and principal of the campus said UBCO is delighted to be able to provide new and high-quality housing at a time when the market is getting harder to break into.

“The Okanagan housing market is increasingly challenging, so it is all the more important that we provide additional spaces on campus and offer priority access for Indigenous and first-year students,” she said.

Skeena Residence is one of two new student housing projects at the campus. The other facility, Nechako Housing Commons, was completed earlier this year, with another 220 beds and a 450-seat resident dining hall.

In all, the two residences boost on-campus housing by 28 per cent, according to UBCO.

READ MORE: Okanagan College opens new Health Sciences Centre in Kelowna

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
An air ambulance helicopter takes off from the helipad at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
The sign at the head of the Taylor Van Diest Memorial Trail in Armstrong. (Vernon Morning Star)
(Black Press Media file)
