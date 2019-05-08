New-look Ranger Park coming for Vernon BMX

Bike club holds final set of races at old Ranger Park Tuesday, before work begins on a new circuit

Vernon BMX hosted its final set of club cycling races Tuesday before its longtime home, Ranger Park, gets completely torn up and a new track will be built in a week. Maybe two, depending on weather. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon BMX hosted its last set of club bike races for a short period of time Tuesday.

Ranger Park, the longtime home of the club, on 47th Avenue, is being ripped up and replaced with a new track.

“We’ve had this track for probably more than five years, maybe six or seven, it could be even 10,” said Vernon BMX president Shylo Orchard.

An excavator was slated to be on-site Wednesday to tear up the park, and, starting Monday, a professional team will be on hand to rebuild the entire track.

Weather permitting, the rebuild should take only a week – or maybe two – according to Vernon BMX track director Chris Spence, and the park will have a completely new look.

“There will be different placement of the jumps, different design, different corners, so it should it be a ton of fun,” said Spencer. “It will be really exciting for a lot of people who have been riding the same track for six or seven years now.”

Tuesday’s final race night before the rebuild brought out more than 100 riders, including 51 in the club’s Half-Trackers and Little Striders program which features riders as young as two-years-old.

Ranger Park has been the Vernon BMX club’s home for 38 years.

The club is always welcome to new members. More information on Vernon BMX can be found on the organization’s website, www.vernonbmx.com.



