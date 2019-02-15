New model looks to increase Vernon Fire Rescue’s service

The pilot project is underway with a goal of improving effectiveness and reducing overtime.

Vernon Fire Rescue is looking to ramp up its services in the community.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has launched a deployment model pilot project to test and validate several approaches for improving service throughout the city. The plan is to apply strategies outlined in the VFRS Eight Year Strategic Plan 2018-2025, with an overall goal of improving effectiveness.

Contracting out dispatch services in 2018 provided the ability to re-allocate four previous positions to firefighter positions. Prior to contracting out the service, VFRS firefighters provided relief when dispatchers were away, committing approximately 2,000 hours of firefighter time in dispatch each year. Today, with the equivalent of five full-time firefighters hours re-allocated to response, it’s time to start addressing gaps in the current deployment model.

The new model will maintain a minimum four firefighter response from Fire Station 1, located at 3401 – 30 Street. When staffing is six or above, the additional firefighters work from Station 2 located at 7210 Okanagan Landing Road. Station 2 staffing levels vary from two to four firefighters and current resourcing is expected to enable this level of service throughout much of the year.

Normal travel time between the stations is 11 minutes and having resources respond from the second location will help provide a more consistent level of service across Vernon’s long and complex footprint.

Station 3 is located at Predator Ridge and will receive a fire apparatus recognized by the Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS) in 2019. Station 3 is currently staffed during high hazard periods and for special events.

“I am proud of how our team has pulled together with the implementation of this deployment pilot,” said Chief David Lind. “We share a common vision and our folks have approached this with a focus on improving service for the public.”

The purpose of implementing the VFRS Strategic Plan through 2018 – 2025 is to provide Vernon with a more consistent level of fire rescue service while capitalizing on the agile utilization of resources.

