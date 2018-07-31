New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking disability pension requests from Canadians with terminal illnesses.

The $4.3 billion Canada Pension Plan disability program fast tracks benefits decisions for dying Canadians, but has faced hurdles in meeting the processing timelines.

Now, the government plans to change the rules in a few weeks to grant an expedited review to people whose doctors believe have just six months left to live.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the access to information law show the decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems in how the government decides who deserved a speedy decision.

A briefing note earlier this year to senior officials in Employment and Social Development Canada notes that the department’s definition of terminal illness was problematic enough that it may have clogged up the fast-track system.

Auditor general Michael Ferguson’s February 2016 review of the disability pension program found people with terminal or grave conditions were waiting too long for benefits, or being snowed under by complicated paperwork.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby
Next story
NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

Just Posted

Local Gymnast aims high with help of athlete sponsorship program

OGC trampolinist Travis Towers aims to make Team Canada with the help of the Okanagan Athlete Sponsorship Program in Vernon.

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

This week’s list of Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of July 30th – August 12th, 2018.

Vernon scores with inaugural street hockey tournament

NHL player Eric Godard and Aaron Volpatti attended the charity event.

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

Fire alarm and unattended class results in Okanagan teacher suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 suspended for 10 days without pay

VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t started a regular season game since December 2015 with the Cleveland Browns

Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Nursing student Danielle Kane, 31, was shot in the spine while trying to help other victims in attack

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Most Read