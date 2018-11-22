From left: Marty Gibbons (North-South Shuswap), interim secretary treasurer Bruce Hunt, Quentin Bruns (Sicamous-Enderby), Marianne VanBuskirk (Salmon Arm), Tennile Lachmuth (Armstrong-Spallumcheen), superintendent Peter Jory and Amanda Krebs (Salmon Arm) pose for a photo during the inaugural meeting of the new board of trustees for School District 83 on Nov. 15 at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

North Okanagan-Shuswap Board of Education holds first meeting

Concussion protocol, impairing substances policy discussed

The new school trustees for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District marked the beginning of the next chapter for the district Nov. 15 as they took the oath of office, taking over from Official Trustee Mike McKay.

During the inaugural meeting of the board at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm, the five trustees who will represent the school district were sworn in by Provincial Court Judge Edmond de Walle and welcomed by district staff, members of the community and a small handful of students. A group of First Nations students, led by Indigenous education worker Dodie Jones and Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian, opened the evening with a collection of traditional drum songs.

The recently-elected trustees consists of Tennile Lachmuth (Armstrong-Spallumcheen), Quentin Bruns (Sicamous-Enderby), Marty Gibbons (North-South Shuswap), Amanda Krebs (Salmon Arm) and Marianne VanBuskirk (Salmon Arm).

Prior to Official Trustee Mike McKay taking over in June 2016, the School District 83 board of education consisted of nine trustees, which was reduced to five after a recommendation from McKay and consultation within the district.

Related: Five school trustees a concern for CSRD

During the inaugural meeting, the positions of board chair and vice chair were also appointed by a vote from the new trustees. Marianne VanBuskirk won the position of board chair by a vote of 4-1, while Quentin Bruns was appointed vice-chair by acclimation.

The new board of trustees discussed their first round of district business on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm.

Trustees were appointed as representatives to each of the five standing committees in the district. Tennile Lachmuth will chair the policy committee, Quentin Bruns will sit on the labour relations committee, Marianne VanBuskirk will chair the education directions committee, Amanda Krebs will represent the finance and facilities/audit committee and Marty Gibbons will chair the partner group table.

Tennile Lachmuth was also selected to represent the board on the B.C. School Trustees’ Association’s Provincial Council, with Quentin Bruns serving as alternate.

Related: School district reveals fall budget changes due to surplus funds

During the Nov. 20 meeting, Salmon Arm Secondary teacher Gloria Cox sought approval to plan a 2020 field trip to Ireland, England and Scotland through the company EF Tours, which was approved to move ahead to the next stages.

Two policies were recommended for implementation in the district: a protocol surrounding concussions from school sports and other recreational activities and another regarding impairing substances in the workplace in light of recent cannabis legalization. Both of these policies were approved in principle and more information will be available as they are created and implemented in the district.

A jazz group from SAS, known as ‘Five Shades of Gray’ and consisting of Madeline Wiebe, Gray Simms, Matt Burke, Luke Rivette and Carson de Vries, treated attendees to a selection of jazz tunes before speaking about their invitation to a national music festival in Ottawa in 2019. They are seeking fundraising opportunities to cover the cost of the trip, offering to perform at any parties or community events in the area. The group can be reached at sas.jazz.combo@gmail.com.

The next School District 83 Board of Education meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm, and is open to the public.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A jazz group from Salmon Arm Secondary, known as ‘Five Shades of Gray’ and consisting of Madeline Wiebe, Gray Simms, Matt Burke, Luke Rivette and Carson de Vries, treat attendees at the Nov. 15 School District 83 board of education meeting to a selection of jazz tunes before speaking about their invitation to a national music festival in Ottawa in 2019. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of First Nations youth drummers opened the inaugural meeting of the School District 83 Board of Trustees Nov. 15 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal
Next story
B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Just Posted

Counsel obtained in alleged assault on Vernon officers case

Kyle Larue, 27, will appear next Dec. 13 to consult counsel

Vernon Montessori program seeks room to grow

Silver Star Elementary Montessori program hopes to expand to kindergarten, Grade 7

Downed hydro lines shut part of Highway 97

The incident took place north of Vernon between Westside Road and Grandview Flats Road N.

Vernon committee looks to tackle school bus issues

A transportation committee began to take root at the Nov. 21 School District 22 meeting

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

Otter 6, humans 0: Battle continues to oust koi muncher from Vancouver garden

Two more traps were added in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden, but otter evaded capture and snatched bait

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Big White opens for the season

Skiers in the Okanagan rejoice as Big White opens for the season

North Okanagan-Shuswap Board of Education holds first meeting

Concussion protocol, impairing substances policy discussed

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Most Read