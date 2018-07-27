New Vernon Morning Star print format launches Aug. 1

Things are about to look a little different around here.

There is something so comforting about a newspaper. Flipping through the pages while you enjoy your morning coffee, reading up on the latest community news; it is and always has been, a great way to start the day.

Change is inevitable and it’s time that we make a few tweaks.

Starting Aug. 1, 2018, The Vernon Morning Star is going to have a fresh new look. Our paper size will be changing to a shorter and more modern format, resembling a magazine. This new size will be easier to hold and flip through, but it will continue to hold the latest and greatest community news and content that you look to us for.

The Morning Star, and all other Black Press Media news publications, now offer the same look and feel with the size change occurring in all of our communities. Black Press Media remains committed to being environmentally friendly by continuing to print on recycled newspaper with special vegetable-based inks that will make the paper safe for use in your gardens and compost.

The change in paper size marks the first of a number of changes coming to a newspaper near you.

We have a lot of exciting things in store, all in the pursuit of providing you, our valued readers, with the most enjoyable and informative storytelling experience you can hold in your hands.

As always, you can count on us to provide you with hyper-local community news, sports and event coverage, and spotlights on local people and businesses, as well as detailed classifieds and a wide array of local advertisers.

So what changes are coming your way? You’re going to have to keep reading to find out. Pick up your copy of the Morning Star every Wednesday and Friday.

