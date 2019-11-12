New Vernon operatory opens doors for more affordable care

Vernon Community Dental Access Centre knocks down barriers for low-income citizens

The Vernon Community Dental Access Centre (CDAC) will be celebrating the grand opening of its new operatory Wednesday with an open house at 5 p.m.

The non-profit, low-cost dental clinic’s newest addition will offer patients shorter wait times and offer dentists more space to work allowing the CDAC to work more efficiently, board member Robyn Rossworn said.

Over the past seven years, thousands of patients have been helped by CDAC. Seniors, working poor and members of the street community have been able to access affordable basic dental care such as cleaning, examinations, fillings and extractions that they may not have had access to elsewhere.

“We will do limited root canals. We do not offer crowns or bridges. We treat patients for pain. In addition, we help patients get to the point where they qualify for a referral,” Rossworn explained.

The open house, which runs from 5-7 p.m. at 3107C 31 Ave., is being held to increase awareness in the community, Rossworn said.

“Both with funders and patients,” she said. “Our goal is to help more low-income patients in Vernon and area.”

Special guests expected at tomorrow’s open house include Vernon MLA Eric Foster, Mayor Victor Cumming and invitations have also been sent out to sponsors and organizations that support the clinic.

“Dental services can only be provided in a specialized clinic,” Rossworn said. “There are many low-income citizens in our community who have barriers to dental care.”

“Patients are asked to pay a reduced fee and if unable to pay, treatment is done at no cost using the Angel Fund.”

CDAC will be hosting its annual fundraiser Feb. 28, 2020, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. The event will feature live performances from Kinda Kenny — a Kenny Rogers Tribute band — and have a live auction with a bounty of items to bid on.

