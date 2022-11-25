New Vernon Peanut Pool shaping up despite construction challenges

More than 2,700 cubic metres of clay soil removed from the site of the Lakeview Wading Pool

Geotechnical improvements were completed at the site of the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project, according to a report to council dated Nov. 18, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)

A project to replace Vernon’s Peanut Pool is moving forward as scheduled, despite some construction challenges.

In a report to council, aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre said geotechnical improvements have been completed at the site of the Lakeview Wading Pool revitalization project on East Hill, with more than 2,700 cubic metres of clay removed.

“The location of the facility on East Hill has presented some challenges with the expansive clay soils common to that area,” the report states.

The site has been back-filled and concrete has been poured for the pool footings, surge tank and building footings. City crews have also completed utility service upgrades for the site.

Contract crews are constructing forms for the pool walls off site, which will be ready for concrete in December.

The targeted opening date for the pool is late June 2023, which is in line with previous timeline estimates.

“The opening of the pool for the summer of 2023 requires that all key components for the mechanical systems are available for this project,” the report states.

The report notes that supply chains are improving in general, but some production backlogs are delaying delivery dates.

Once completed, Interior Health will need to inspect the pool before it can open to the public.

Council will be provided with another update on the project in February, once further construction tender packages have been awarded in January.

The project will replace the “beloved” Peanut Pool, which first opened to the public in 1958.

“Administration is proceeding with the proper due diligence to ensure the new facility will withstand the test of time and be beloved by the community for years to come,” the report states.

While the new pool will be C-shaped, its design pays tribute to the iconic Peanut Pool, with a groundscape that captures the footprint of the original pool in the concrete design.

The total cost of the project is $3.3 million, with nearly $2 million coming from grant funding.

READ MORE: Historic Vernon pool shelled by machinery

READ MORE: Iconic peanut part of revamped Vernon pool plan

Brendan Shykora

ConstructionrecreationVernon