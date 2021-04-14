A sani-dump station is coming to the frontage road off Okanagan Landing Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A sani-dump station is coming to the frontage road off Okanagan Landing Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

New Vernon sani-dump station raises a stink among neighbours

Temporary relocation to Okanagan Landing with future plan at former Kin racetrack

A place for trailers to dump their raw sewage is coming to a busy stretch of road near a school, business and church.

And many are crying foul over the location.

The sani-station is being relocated to the frontage road off Okanagan Landing Road, near Fulton Road. It is currently located in the proposed City Centre Park site adjacent to 31st Street, but construction (which is continuing through the summer) has made it inaccessible.

The new location is temporary, but it is causing a stink among those in the area, including the Flower Spot, which is across the street.

“This frontage road where the city has this project planned sees so much traffic to begin with,” the Flower Spot said. “Kids walking to and from school, parents waiting to pick up their kids, people coming and going from the business and church.

“This project will bring overfilled garbage bins, the smell of sewer in the air and a traffic nightmare of travel trailers crossing westbound and recrossing at Fulton Road intersection.”

The move will cost up to $30,000 and was approved by Vernon council Monday, April 12, with Mayor Victor Cumming and Coun. Scott Anderson opposed.

“It’s a long way from the central quarters,” said Cumming, who doesn’t like the idea of sending locals and tourists with their trailers out to the Landing.

The temporary site will be in place for three to five years, but the long-term plan is to move the sani-dump to the old Kin racetrack. Several councillors are not in favour of that option.

“A sani-dump and an active living centre doesn’t sound well,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “Why can’t we incorporate it into the civic property and keep it where it is?”

Mund also suggested the old tourism site, which is DND land, at the south entrance to town.

Anderson suggested partnering with the Real Canadian Superstore, which has the only other sani-dump in town.

The City of Vernon is not required to provide a sani-dump, but it is a popular service for residents and tourists with recreational trailers.

READ MORE: Tax shifts burden from Vernon businesses to homeowners

READ MORE: Fire pits a flop in Vernon’s Polson Park

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A sani-dump station is coming to the frontage road off Okanagan Landing Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A sani-dump station is coming to the frontage road off Okanagan Landing Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Air Canada’s government aid deal needs stricter terms, passenger advocate says
Next story
Summerland park partially closed to vehicle traffic

Just Posted

(Pexels photo)
Okanagan film boom owes to industry’s strong pandemic response: Sandhu

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu lauded the local film industry’s adaptation to the pandemic

The City of Vernon is still taking applications for council discretionary grants until April 30. (File photo)
Funding available to Vernon non-profits, societies

Grants awarded to organizations that ‘contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city;’ deadline is April 30

A sani-dump station is coming to the frontage road off Okanagan Landing Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New Vernon sani-dump station raises a stink among neighbours

Temporary relocation to Okanagan Landing with future plan at former Kin racetrack

The Wild Oak Cafe in Armstrong is one of the available squares in the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce's Bingo game to support local businesses. (Facebook)
Bingo boosts Armstrong eateries

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber launches #BoostOurBiz featuring bingo card which would win you prizes

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will conduct a controlled burn in the Foothills area Friday, April 16. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Controlled Foothills burn cancelled

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had planned for a controlled burn in Foothills on Friday, April 16

Arlene Howe holds up a picture of her son, Steven, at a memorial event for drug overdose victims and their families at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park on April 14. Steven died of an overdose at the age of 32 on Jan. 31, 2015. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm members placed crosses Wednesday morning, April 14, on Rotary Beach in memory of children lost to drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna mothers remember children lost to the opioid crisis

It has been five years since illicit drug deaths was announced a public health emergency

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Downtown Salmon Arm store ‘a dream come true’ for clean cosmetics owner

Missy MacKintosh’s MisMack Clean Cosmetics moves from home basement to storefront

A member of the Oliver Fire Department works on the wildfire near the Cottages at Osoyoos Lake on Tuesday night. The fire is believed to have been caused by a human. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
UPDATE: Osoyoos wildfire believed to be human-caused

The Oliver Fire department also responded to another fire along the hike and bike trail on Saturday

(Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
Kelowna demonstrators show support for Vancouver Island logging activists

Two Kelowna men stood atop a pedestrian bridge on Harvey Avenue to raise awareness about old-growth forests

desert hills estate winery grapes
Osoyoos winery back in business after clean bill of health

Desert Hills chose to temporarily close after a close contact tested positive for COVID

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Hikers are still able to climb to the top of Giant’s Head Mountain in Summerland, but the paved road to the upper parking lot will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon and all day on Sundays. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland park partially closed to vehicle traffic

Giant’s Head Mountain Park gates will be closed to cars until noon

(Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Most Read