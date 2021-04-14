New Vernon sani-dump station raises a stink among neighbours

Temporary relocation to Okanagan Landing with future plan at former Kin racetrack

A place for trailers to dump their raw sewage is coming to a busy stretch of road near a school, business and church.

And many are crying foul over the location.

The sani-station is being relocated to the frontage road off Okanagan Landing Road, near Fulton Road. It is currently located in the proposed City Centre Park site adjacent to 31st Street, but construction (which is continuing through the summer) has made it inaccessible.

The new location is temporary, but it is causing a stink among those in the area, including the Flower Spot, which is across the street.

“This frontage road where the city has this project planned sees so much traffic to begin with,” the Flower Spot said. “Kids walking to and from school, parents waiting to pick up their kids, people coming and going from the business and church.

“This project will bring overfilled garbage bins, the smell of sewer in the air and a traffic nightmare of travel trailers crossing westbound and recrossing at Fulton Road intersection.”

The move will cost up to $30,000 and was approved by Vernon council Monday, April 12, with Mayor Victor Cumming and Coun. Scott Anderson opposed.

“It’s a long way from the central quarters,” said Cumming, who doesn’t like the idea of sending locals and tourists with their trailers out to the Landing.

The temporary site will be in place for three to five years, but the long-term plan is to move the sani-dump to the old Kin racetrack. Several councillors are not in favour of that option.

“A sani-dump and an active living centre doesn’t sound well,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “Why can’t we incorporate it into the civic property and keep it where it is?”

Mund also suggested the old tourism site, which is DND land, at the south entrance to town.

Anderson suggested partnering with the Real Canadian Superstore, which has the only other sani-dump in town.

The City of Vernon is not required to provide a sani-dump, but it is a popular service for residents and tourists with recreational trailers.

READ MORE: Tax shifts burden from Vernon businesses to homeowners

READ MORE: Fire pits a flop in Vernon’s Polson Park

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingTourism



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.