New yoga studio takes over West Kelowna Hot Box Yoga space

A new studio has moved into the space previously occupied by Hot Box Yoga in West Kelowna.

Perfect Balance Yoga and Fitness opened on July 6

A new yoga studio has moved into the space formerly occupied by Hot Box Yoga in West Kelowna.

Perfect Balance Yoga and Fitness owner Kristin Rosdal said the new studio opened on July 6 but because of COVID-19, things have been a bit quiet.

“We’re a new studio and the yoga and fitness industry is typically quiet in the summer, especially in the Okanagan,” Rosdal said.

“And of course, people have concerns about COVID. It’s been a quiet start for us, but the feedback has been amazing from the community. People are really excited to get back into the space.”

With the abrupt closure of Hot Box Yoga in Kelowna and West Kelowna, many clients were left with class passes they could no longer use. Rosdal said those who have passes are welcome to use them at Perfect Balance until Sept. 1.

“I know there was a lot of negativity in the community about Hot Box closing with no notice. I don’t have anything bad to say about them – I mean, it’s unfortunate that a business would have to close due to COVID or due to any other reason.”

“However, it’s terrible for the people who did pay for passes and then not be able to use them. So we wanted to spread some good karma and allow these people at no charge to come use the passes at our new studio,” she added.

Hot Box Yoga closed its Kelowna and West Kelowna studios without notice in late May. Black Press Media, along with clients, has reached out to Hot Box for more information but they haven’t responded to inquiries.

The yoga company has since rebranded to VNYSA but only reopened its Vancouver studio, with no word on if Hot Box clients can still use passes they were urged to buy to support the company during the pandemic.

Perfect Balance Yoga and Fitness is located at 104-3710 Hoskins Road in West Kelowna.

For more details on classes and passes, visit their website.

READ: Kelowna yoga studio gone overnight without notice

