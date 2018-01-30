No charges in accident that claimed life of child

No charges will be laid in connection with a fatal North Okanagan accident that took the life of a six-year-old boy.

Vernon-North Okanagan rural RCMP and North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services attended a collision on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, south of Pleasant Valley Cross Road at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The collision involved a small SUV containing three occupants, a family from Calgary, and a semi-truck with one driver, a resident of the U.S.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and claimed the life of a six-year-old boy. The mother was physically uninjured during the collision. The father is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the semi sustained no injuries and has been cooperative with investigators.

“This is an incredibly tragic event that occurred and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services are not considering charges against the driver of the tractor trailer,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The investigation has shown that the collision, which claimed the life of this six-year-old boy, was a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”



