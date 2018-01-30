No charges in accident that claimed life of child

RCMP complete investigation into Jan. 16 Spallumcheen accident that killed six-year-old

  • Jan. 30, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

No charges will be laid in connection with a fatal North Okanagan accident that took the life of a six-year-old boy.

Vernon-North Okanagan rural RCMP and North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services attended a collision on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, south of Pleasant Valley Cross Road at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The collision involved a small SUV containing three occupants, a family from Calgary, and a semi-truck with one driver, a resident of the U.S.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and claimed the life of a six-year-old boy. The mother was physically uninjured during the collision. The father is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the semi sustained no injuries and has been cooperative with investigators.

“This is an incredibly tragic event that occurred and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services are not considering charges against the driver of the tractor trailer,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The investigation has shown that the collision, which claimed the life of this six-year-old boy, was a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says
Next story
Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

Just Posted

OC board adds Morgan as VP

Enderby’s Gloria Morgan appointed vice-president of Okanagan College board

No charges in accident that claimed life of child

RCMP complete investigation into Jan. 16 Spallumcheen accident that killed six-year-old

Okanagan armed robberies possibly linked

A store employee says they were allegedly robbed by a man with a handgun

Lumby pot plant sale finalized

True Leaf expects phase one of construction on facility to be done by summer

Hard-cover books, plastic film banned from RDNO recycling

Change in global markets and an increase in control guidelines two main factors

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

Derickson heads Okanagan College board

Westbank First Nation councillor replaces Summerland’s Connie Denesiuk

Community theatre simply for the fun of it

Michael Poirier’s Wonderland Retirement Home runs Feb. 7-10 as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?

B.C. Liberals arrayed against outsider who needs legislature seat

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

Most Read