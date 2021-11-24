Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace was investigated by ICBC in October and subsequently had his driver instructor licence cancelled, after multiple allegations of sexual harassment from former students emerged. (Black Press Media file photo)

No charges to be laid against former Victoria and Quesnel driving instructor Steve Wallace

BC Prosecution Service decides not to pursue sexual assault charges

Stephen Duncan Wallace will not be charged for sexual assault, the BC Prosecution Service told Black Press Media Wednesday (Nov. 24), one day before the former driving instructor was slated to appear in court.

Undertaking documents previously obtained by Black Press Media show that after his Oct. 4 arrest, Wallace was ordered to appear at the Victoria courthouse at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021. Police recommended three counts of sexual assault to Crown counsel – one from 2011 and two from 2021.

However, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel at the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed the Crown has not approved charges against Wallace, meaning he is no longer required to appear in court.

“After a full review of the investigative material provided by the investigative agency the Crown Counsel assigned to assess the charges concluded that the charge assessment standard had not been met for any criminal offence and no charges will proceed,” McLaughlin wrote in an emailed statement.

Wallace was arrested after dozens of his driving school students shared allegations of sexual harassment against him on an Instagram page. The women claimed he took advantage of his position of power to inappropriately touch and speak with them while alone together in his instructing car.

ICBC also launched an investigation into the instructor’s behaviour in October and permanently cancelled his driver instructor licence.

Wallace founded Wallace Driving School with his wife in 1976 in Quesnel, B.C. He also worked as a school teacher, councillor and mayor in the city before later moving to Victoria.

Do you have a story tip? Email: tegwyn.hughes@blackpress.ca.

